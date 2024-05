Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has been causing consternation among some Democrats for his outspoken support of Israel and harder line on immigration. The freshman senator known for his down-to-earth style, has progressives wondering if his politics have shifted right. We’ll talk withcongressional correspondent Annie Karnie about how Fetterman is rankling progressives and winning over conservatives.

Everyone is looking for the fountain of youth. Friendship might just be the answer. Having a tight and strong social network can boost longevity. But why are social connections so important as we age? We’ll look at how friendships improve health and well-being when we get older. Joining us are Dr. Michael Danielewicz, doctor of geriatric medicine at Jefferson Health, and Mary Groce, resident of the John C. Anderson Apartments in Philadelphia.