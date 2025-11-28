Why Nurturing Connection is Good for Your Health
What new research shows about why relationships matter, and how to prioritize them amid life’s competing demands.Listen 49:34
Most Americans say that spending time with loved ones is one of the most important things in their lives — and yet, amid the hustle and bustle of our day-to-day, relationships often take a backseat to other commitments. We find ourselves canceling date nights to finish work, rescheduling family calls to catch up on chores — maybe even choosing to scroll on our phones over a night out with friends.
It can be hard making time for friends and family — and easy to tell ourselves they’ll still be there tomorrow — but there’s a cost to neglecting our personal connections. New research is revealing just how important those ties are, and why nurturing them is an investment not only in our relationships, but in our own health and well-being. On this episode, we explore the science of human connection, from why it matters to how we can make it a priority in our lives.
ALSO HEARD:
- We talk with University of Pennsylvania neuroscientist Emily Falk about why maintaining relationships often falls to the bottom of our to-do lists, and how understanding our brain’s reward system can help us change that. Her most recent book is “What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change.”
- We listen in on an intimate conversation between reporter Andrew Stelzer and his father about what led them to lose touch for several years during his childhood, how it affected their relationship, and what it took for them to reconnect.
- Historian and writer Claire Sabel uncovers the origins of a grassroots tradition in a Philadelphia neighborhood — planting trees to memorialize changes in their lives — and the profound way that it’s forged and maintained community connections. This piece was excerpted from “The Trees of Saunders Park,” an audio documentary made by Sabel and produced by Philadelphia-based independent producer Alex Lewis. This project has been supported by The Philadelphia Independent Media Fund administered by Scribe Video Center with funds provided by the Independence Public Media Foundation and the Wyncote Foundation.
