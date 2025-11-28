Why Nurturing Connection is Good for Your Health

Most Americans say that spending time with loved ones is one of the most important things in their lives — and yet, amid the hustle and bustle of our day-to-day, relationships often take a backseat to other commitments. We find ourselves canceling date nights to finish work, rescheduling family calls to catch up on chores — maybe even choosing to scroll on our phones over a night out with friends.

It can be hard making time for friends and family — and easy to tell ourselves they’ll still be there tomorrow — but there’s a cost to neglecting our personal connections. New research is revealing just how important those ties are, and why nurturing them is an investment not only in our relationships, but in our own health and well-being. On this episode, we explore the science of human connection, from why it matters to how we can make it a priority in our lives.