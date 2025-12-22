From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Common medications for diabetes, heart disease and cancer are about to get cheaper for thousands of Pennsylvania seniors with Medicare Part D prescription plans.

The lower prices for 10 brand-name medications negotiated between the federal government and drug companies will take effect starting Jan. 1.

Aging residents and advocates hope this will make prescriptions more accessible and affordable for seniors who live on low fixed incomes and find themselves choosing between their medications and other daily expenses.

“Our neighbors, loved ones, are being forced to make impossible choices,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director at AARP Pennsylvania. “Imagine having to decide between filling your gas tank or filling a prescription. This is the stark reality for way too many Pennsylvanians.”

More than 455,000 older residents in the state take one or more of the drugs marked for price reductions, according to AARP Pennsylvania.

Medications marked for lower Medicare Part D prices

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act enabled the Medicare insurance program for people 65 and older to negotiate medication prices directly with drug companies in an effort to reduce costs for seniors as well as the federal government.

The first 10 drugs negotiated under the new law included Eliquis, used to prevent blood clots; Januvia, commonly prescribed for diabetes; Imbruvica, a treatment for blood cancers; and others.

Together, these drugs accounted for $56.2 billion in Medicare Part D covered prescription drug costs in 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Meanwhile, enrollees paid another $3.9 billion for their out-of-pocket share of the medication costs.