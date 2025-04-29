Philly Alzheimer’s disease researchers call a new diagnostic blood test promising, but advise caution
The blood test measures two subtypes of tau and amyloid proteins, which can indicate the presence of amyloid plaque in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
6 days agoListen 1:14
These Pennsylvania women take healthy aging to a new level as they compete in weightlifting in their 60s and 70s
Sally’s Iron Mustangs, based in Lancaster, is a group of women in their late 50s, 60s and 70s who train for weightlifting events and competitions.
3 weeks agoListen 3:49
The debate about physician-assisted suicide in Del., NJ, Pa.
On this episode of Studio 2, we look at the latest developments in the debate over assisted suicide - also known as medical aid in dying, dying with dignity, right to die.
Air Date: April 29, 2025 12:00 pmListen 51:45
Delaware’s aging population, shrinking workforce and rising costs signals a pivotal economic shift, report warns
Delaware's population has grown 21% since 2006, but with a 92% rise in retirees and falling birth rates, the state chamber calls for action.
1 month agoListen 1:36
U.S. Rep. Scanlon, Delco seniors rally outside of Social Security building
Some local seniors are worried about what the Trump administration’s cuts to the Social Security Administration could mean for them.
2 months agoListen 0:56
Philly seniors who want to ‘age in place’ say challenges remain in urban environments
About 20% of people in Philadelphia are 60 and older, according to local data.
3 months agoListen 1:08
As more people in Pennsylvania and Delaware reach 65, staying active in retirement comes to the forefront
About 20% of people in Pennsylvania and Delaware are 65 or older, a traditional age for people to leave the workforce and retire.
3 months agoListen 2:01
‘It’s cool’: Rutgers University is attracting a growing number of adult learners
N.J. senior citizens are heading back to college. Their favorite courses? History, art and political science classes.
3 months agoListen 1:28
How embracing death can lead to a better life
Death doula Alua Arthur guides people through death and grief. She explains why we should face our mortality and shares lessons on living well.
Air Date: February 28, 2025 12:00 pmListen 50:24
Sex, love and relationships after 40
From platonic marriages, polyamory, to post-menopausal hookups, relationships are radically changing. Gen X women Glynnis MacNicol and Sheri Cole inspire our Valentine's Day.
Air Date: February 13, 2025 12:00 pmListen 51:13
‘Uncharted territory’: Philadelphians navigate growing old with HIV as more people survive longer
About half of all people living with HIV today are over the age of 50. By 2030, older survivors could make up as much as 70% of that population.
4 months agoListen 5:49