From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“One of my goals is to get rid of the word ‘senior.’ I hate it,” said Kathryn Grody, 78, as she began previews for the world premiere of her new, one-woman show “The Unexpected 3rd” at the People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

“I mean it. Been there, done that: High school, not my best time,” she said. “I prefer ‘elder.’ It gives some gravitas.”

Funny, angry and gray, “The Unexpected 3rd” is an autobiographical play about the many, many things on Grody’s mind as she gets older.