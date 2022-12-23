Two decades ago People’s Light replaced more typical holiday fare (Christmas Carol, et al) with original pantos, which have become some of the most popular plays of the People’s Light performance schedule, an important revenue-generator in the critical holiday season.

This year, the theater took a critical look at the format, and the Dame character proved to be problematic: the man in a dress, often shown as a very masculine man awkwardly wearing feminine attire, was the butt of too many jokes, becoming an object of derision.

Berkman brought in a new writing team — composer Alex Bechtal and Jennifer Childs, founder of the comedy theater company 1812 Productions — to update the old Dame.

“I call it the Milton Berle style of drag,” said Childs. “As opposed to a true drag performer like Eric Jaffe, who is so expansive and is an expression of who they are, who believes that drag is for everyone. This expression of themselves is so full and generous, it’s a great invitation.”

Berkman said most people who have attended People’s Light pantos in the past will likely not notice a big difference: the Dame had been an outrageously costumed narrator telling jokes, now the character is called the Guide, and does the same.

The difference is, what are they laughing at?

“Why are we laughing at these people? Why are we laughing at Eddie Murphy dressed as this over-the-top woman in a fat suit?” asked Jaffe, in reference to the film “The Nutty Professor.” “It’s important to shift into saying: You can introduce a person of trans or drag experience who really lives that, and that person will make you laugh because what they do is comical and they won’t be relying on those outdated tropes.”

In People’s Light’s version of Alice in Wonderland, Alice is a new student in an elite, private middle school. She does not fit in with the other students, and the headmistress is a surly disciplinarian who doesn’t like children, i.e. The Villain.

For Alice, middle school turns on its head to become a bizarre Wonderland, complete with a late-running rabbit, food and drink that makes her grow and shrink, and dueling queens.

“Where have I been where I felt like my body was growing and changing and people were mean to me for no reason, and I was in a place I didn’t understand?” Childs said. “Well, that sounds like middle school to me.”

A fan of the show “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” Childs put the dueling White and Red Queens in a competitive nightclub lip synching contest, hosted by Jaffe as the Cat. The winner gets to help Alice find her way out of Wonderland.

Five weeks into the run, Berkman said “Alice” has exceeded audience expectations. As the theater is still trying to build audiences lost during the pandemic, he said ticket sales for “Alice” are at pre-pandemic levels.

“Many other theaters are starting to call up, going, ‘Tell me more about this, because we’re looking for new ways of bringing our audiences back,’” Berkman said. “Especially figuring out ways for multi-generational audiences to come.”

The pushback against “Alice” began with masks.

Children from the West Chester School District had the opportunity to attend “Alice” on a class trip, and had their parents sign permission slips. People’s Light requires audience members to wear masks, providing masks to anyone who arrives without one.

The theater plans to shift to a mask-optional policy in the near future, but because the panto involves so much audience interaction with performers walking into the aisles of the audience, Berkman said it would be “foolhardy” to change the masking politic during this production, during a winter infection surge.

When some parents learned their children were forced to wear masks, they became upset and started looking closer at “Alice.” That led to an outpouring of comments on Facebook.

“Your child was forced to wear a mask for 2+ hours while it was optional for adults and several drag performers were on stage with one twerking on another character,” wrote a post in the public Facebook group Uncancelled.

That critical post contained inaccuracies: all audience members, both adults and children, are required to wear masks at People’s Light, while the actors perform without masks, and the action of the play does not involve “twerking.”

A commentator on the website Broad+Liberty, Beth Ann Rosica, wrote, “I am fairly certain that Carroll did not intend his book to be used as a social commentary on gender fluidity, nor do most parents.”

The opposition was not unanimous. Some parents on the Uncancelled Facebook group commented that the panto has always played with gender, and “Why is it only now an issue?”