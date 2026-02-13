From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” comes to life on the stage at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia this month, reuniting members of the Tony Award-winning artistic team for the production’s first North American tour in 30 years.

The director of the original Broadway production, Matt West, joins composer Alan Menken, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice to reimagine the production as a glamorous, colorful spectacle with refreshed choreography and costume and set design. Every technical aspect of the show has been advanced, with new projections, scene transitions and props.

Familiar character archetypes are revisited with more depth, most notably in the portrayal of Beast, who is especially humanized in this production. His traditional characterization as an angry monster is softened and replaced by a focus on his inner turmoil. It becomes clear from the start that he is desperate to show Belle kindness and overcome his instinct to act as a beast.

On opening night, the auditorium was packed with children, dressed in variations of Belle’s blue peasant dress and gold ball gown, holding roses and fidgeting with their tiaras, eager to see their favorite Disney princess take the stage.

Samantha White attended the show with her husband, daughter and her daughter’s friend. Both girls were dressed as princesses.

“Gracie has loved ‘Beauty and the Beast’ since she was a baby. Her favorite character was, of course, Belle, and she would always walk around and say ‘My nose stuck in a book!’ with her nose in a book. And now she loves to read,” White said.

Beyond supporting her daughter’s long-standing love for the tale, White said it’s important for her family to support the arts.

“We, as parents, really value the arts, and we really wanted our kids to have the opportunity, in their own city, to see a play that they would love and to be able to really celebrate our amazing Philadelphia,” she said.