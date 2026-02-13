Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ comes to Philadelphia — a tale as old as time, told with a new flair
This reimagined production of the beloved classic comes to Philly, 30 years after the original Broadway show.
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” comes to life on the stage at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia this month, reuniting members of the Tony Award-winning artistic team for the production’s first North American tour in 30 years.
The director of the original Broadway production, Matt West, joins composer Alan Menken, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice to reimagine the production as a glamorous, colorful spectacle with refreshed choreography and costume and set design. Every technical aspect of the show has been advanced, with new projections, scene transitions and props.
Familiar character archetypes are revisited with more depth, most notably in the portrayal of Beast, who is especially humanized in this production. His traditional characterization as an angry monster is softened and replaced by a focus on his inner turmoil. It becomes clear from the start that he is desperate to show Belle kindness and overcome his instinct to act as a beast.
On opening night, the auditorium was packed with children, dressed in variations of Belle’s blue peasant dress and gold ball gown, holding roses and fidgeting with their tiaras, eager to see their favorite Disney princess take the stage.
Samantha White attended the show with her husband, daughter and her daughter’s friend. Both girls were dressed as princesses.
“Gracie has loved ‘Beauty and the Beast’ since she was a baby. Her favorite character was, of course, Belle, and she would always walk around and say ‘My nose stuck in a book!’ with her nose in a book. And now she loves to read,” White said.
Beyond supporting her daughter’s long-standing love for the tale, White said it’s important for her family to support the arts.
“We, as parents, really value the arts, and we really wanted our kids to have the opportunity, in their own city, to see a play that they would love and to be able to really celebrate our amazing Philadelphia,” she said.
The show opens with a haunting prologue narrated by the unforgettable Angela Lansbury, recounting the tale of a handsome prince who refuses to give shelter to an enchantress disguised as a poor, old woman. To teach him a lesson, she turns him into a fearsome beast to be hated and shunned.
There begins the tale of Belle, played by Kyra Belle Johnson, a young woman yearning to break free from her small town and experience a life of adventure. She and Beast, played by Fergie L. Philippe, both bring depth to their characters while remaining true to their familiar archetypes.
In the village, Belle repeatedly rejects the advances of the brutish Gaston, masterfully played by Stephen Mark Lukas. With his loyal sidekick Lefou, played by Harry Francis, the pair earn frequent laughter from the audience.
Their rousing rendition of “Gaston” is a highlight of the show. The dance ensemble calls to mind boy-band choreography. Village men kick their feet and twirl around Gaston as he flexes his biceps, while village women swoon over him, flapping their skirts. The costumes are vibrant and layered with bright pink, red and yellow. Gaston dons his signature red shirt while Lefou stumbles behind him in striped green pants cropped comically short.
The plot shifts from the warmly lit, lively village to the shadowy castle of the Beast, where Belle gets acquainted with the talking furniture. Briefly, Lumiere (Cameron Monroe Thomas), Cogsworth (Javier Ignacio) and Mrs. Potts (Kathy Voytko) bring some life to the surroundings, with their cabaret-style rendition of “Be Our Guest.” Set against hypnotizing projections, they steal the show with burlesque fans and synchronized high kicks. A standout change in the new production is the newly choreographed tap sequence in “Be Our Guest,” put together by David Chase.
For many members of the audience, this scene was an undeniable favorite. Poojah Chanda, who attended the show with her daughter, said she had not seen the show since she first saw it on Broadway in middle school.
“It was a really long time ago, but the feelings are all still there. It’s very exciting,” she said.
Stella, who is playing Mrs. Potts in a junior production of the show at her school, said it was important for her to find inspiration in the professional production for her own performance.
“It was something extraordinary. You only get to see it once in your lifetime,” she said.
For others, this production was a first-time experience.
“I like trying new things, and I enjoy the theater and plays,” high school student Naaim Pressberry said. “I actually haven’t [seen the original movie], so everything was actually really new to me, so I feel like I was more excited than most people.” Pressberry attended with classmates and his teacher.
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is at the Academy of Music Feb. 11 to 22.
