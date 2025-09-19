The man was Roy Spencer, of Fort St. James, a remote logging town halfway between Vancouver and Alaska. His son, Brian “Spinner” Spencer, had just been called up to play with the Maple Leafs. It was Brian’s first game in the NHL and was going to be broadcast nationally by the Canadian Broadcast Company.

It was an important moment for Brian and perhaps more so for Roy, who had been pushing Brian to excel at hockey for his son’s entire life.

But Roy’s elation turned to disappointment when the CBC decided at the last minute to broadcast a different game.

“He just snapped, emotionally, and went to the TV station with a gun,” said Didinger about Roy. “He took a couple employees hostage and was demanding that they change the broadcast.”

What happened that night, and how it reverberated for the rest of Brian’s short and tragic life, is the subject of Didinger’s new play, “Spinner,” which is now having its world premiere at the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington.

“I don’t see it as a play about hockey. I see it as a play about family,” Didinger said. “It’s about dreams and the price people pay to realize their dreams. Sometimes that price can be terribly, terribly high.”

Back in 1970 — this is not really a spoiler because the story has been covered many times over the next 50 years — Roy Spencer held station employees at gunpoint and forced them to shut down the broadcast entirely. A police standoff occurred outside the station, which ended as Roy was shot and killed.

His son did not know anything had happened until the Maple Leafs game ended and he called his parents to celebrate his victory.

“I mean, it didn’t sound real,” Didinger said. “It sounded like some sort of fiction.”