As the sun dipped behind the trees at Rockwood Park, the stage lights began to glow. On opening night, more than 100 people laid down their blankets and propped up their lawn chairs at the Wilmington park, snacks in hand, ready for an evening under the stars. But what they were about to witness wasn’t just another summer Shakespeare show. It was a story about family, identity and survival — a bilingual musical adaptation that places migration at its center.

A classic rewritten for difficult times

“Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras,” presented by Delaware Shakespeare, is a bold retelling of the classic comedy penned by William Shakespeare in the early 1600s. Originally about twins Viola and Sebastian, this version reimagines the pair as Violetta and Sebastían, two migrants from Venezuela who lose each other during a storm and find themselves navigating life undocumented in a fictional country, Illyria. Like the original, Violetta disguises herself for safety — but while concealing her gender in a foreign land, she must also now conceal her identity as an immigrant.

That reimagined twist came from composer Liz Filios and writer Tanaquil Marquez, who first conceptualized the show during the first Trump administration.

“In Shakespeare’s version, Viola, presumably in the 1500s, it’s dangerous to be a fem out there in the world alone. So, she disguises herself as a boy and starts working for the Duke to find a way back into society and safety,” said Izzy Sazak, who plays Violetta. “And Liz and Tana had this brilliant idea to adapt the story to be about migration. So now Violetta and Sebastian are two migrants who are seeking a new life … They’re leaving everything they have known behind to come to a new country to start a new life and they are separated and lose their documentation and find themselves in a foreign and hostile country without papers.”

Initially performed as an outdoor concert and later as a touring community show in 2022, the current version is more urgent and expansive. The creators intentionally leaned into the bilingualism and complexity of the immigrant experience — especially for families who face separation and fear of deportation.

Andrew Watring, director of the production and associate producer at Peoples Light, said the current political realities shaped the show deeply.

“As we were working on this, we were saying that reality was far outpacing the story that we were doing,” he said. “People are disappearing off the streets, people are being taken from supermarkets while they’re shopping, people are being taken from their immigration hearings without cause and without due process. This was all happening while we were sort of constructing the story — about someone who comes to a country illegally, has to hide their identity, who is under threat of deportation, other characters who are taken off the street.”

“It got to the point where reality was so much more terrifying and horrible than anything that we could put on stage,” he added. “What we are happy that we are able to do in this musical is to showcase that urgency and to showcase the seriousness of the issue.”