Assessing the Trump economy

New inflation numbers show tariffs may finally be seeping into the cost of consumer goods. Prices are up on clothing, appliances, furniture and other products that rely heavily on imports. At the same time, President Trump is publicly at odds with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates and the housing market — a major pain point for Americans.

Job numbers look good, though, and even with rising inflation, consumer confidence has reached a remarkable 5-month high. Shoppers and businesses are feeling some resilience, defying the economic downturn that many experts predicted. As many look on the bright side of the latest forecasts, is tariff-induced sticker shock around the corner?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll break down the latest on jobs, housing, inflation and more.

Guests

Heather Long, Chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union

Patrick Harker, Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and professor at The Wharton School