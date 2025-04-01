Trump’s tariffs: Will they help or harm Americans?
A slew of tariffs from the Trump administration take effect Wednesday. Many economists warn these tariffs will drag down the economy, while Trump argues they’ll help the US.Listen 45:09
A slew of tariffs from the Trump administration are set to take effect Wednesday, which the president has dubbed “Liberation Day.” President Trump has already put levies on aluminum, steel, and other goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. Tomorrow, a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars goes into effect, and now the president has said he will add reciprocal tariffs on “all countries.”
Many economists say Trump’s tariff policies are a drag on the economy and hurt businesses and consumers. However, the president argues they are necessary to usher in a golden age of American manufacturing. So today we ask, is it time to rein in free trade? And will this wide-ranging tariff plan be a boon for America or a bust?
Guests:
- Jonathan Doh, professor of international business at Villanova and a former official at the U.S. Department of Commerce
- Ray Jensen, assistant director for the United Auto Workers Region 9
- Bryan Szeliga, owner of Fishtown Seafood Company
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.