Trump’s tariffs: Will they help or harm Americans?

A slew of tariffs from the Trump administration are set to take effect Wednesday, which the president has dubbed “Liberation Day.” President Trump has already put levies on aluminum, steel, and other goods from Canada, Mexico, and China. Tomorrow, a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars goes into effect, and now the president has said he will add reciprocal tariffs on “all countries.”

Many economists say Trump’s tariff policies are a drag on the economy and hurt businesses and consumers. However, the president argues they are necessary to usher in a golden age of American manufacturing. So today we ask, is it time to rein in free trade? And will this wide-ranging tariff plan be a boon for America or a bust?

Guests: