More women are leaving the labor force – especially mothers of young children. More than 200,000 have quit this year alone. That’s the steepest decline in four decades, wiping out many of the job gains made during the pandemic.

For years, women have been told they could have it all – a fulfilling work and home life. Remember Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg telling moms to “lean in” to career and family. But over a decade later, many mothers are finding it’s too difficult to balance both.

So, why are women, particularly young mothers, quitting and putting their careers on hold? And what’s driving the change? In-office mandates? Rising child care costs? Changing family priorities? Something else?

Guests:

Corinne Low – author of Having It All

Julie Kashen – The Century Foundation

Issie Lapowsky – New York Times contributor