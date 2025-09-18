Why are more moms quitting their jobs?

More than 200,000 women have quit this year alone. That’s the steepest decline in four decades and washes away many of the job gains from the pandemic.

Air Date: September 18, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:12
Some mothers wish to return to work as soon as possible, while others prefer to stay home and care for their children; their reasons for these choices differ greatly.

Some mothers wish to return to work as soon as possible, while others prefer to stay home and care for their children; their reasons for these choices differ greatly.

More women are leaving the labor force – especially mothers of young children. More than 200,000 have quit this year alone. That’s the steepest decline in four decades, wiping out many of the job gains made during the pandemic. 

For years, women have been told they could have it all – a fulfilling work and home life. Remember Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg telling moms to “lean in” to career and family. But over a decade later, many mothers are finding it’s too difficult to balance both. 

So, why are women, particularly young mothers, quitting and putting their careers on hold? And what’s driving the change?  In-office mandates? Rising child care costs? Changing family priorities? Something else?

Guests:

Corinne Low – author of Having It All

Julie Kashen – The Century Foundation 

Issie LapowskyNew York Times contributor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate