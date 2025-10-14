What the price of gold tells us about the US economy

Gold and silver prices surged to record highs in the past week – a pattern often tied to investor uncertainty. But how uncertain could they be when stock are booming?

Gold, silver hit record highs in the past week. Good or bad?

Gold and silver prices have soared to record highs, even as newly announced tariffs on China threaten to dampen the momentum in the stock market. 

For many investors, these precious metals serve not primarily as high-return investments but as a form of financial insurance during times of uncertainty. At the same time, industrial manufacturers are increasingly turning to rare minerals as assets, driven by trade restrictions and national security concerns, which in turn fuels policy-driven demand.

So, what does this financial landscape reveal about the direction of the U.S. economy? And should we all consider investing in gold and silver?

Guests:

Maria Aspan, NPR financial correspondent 

Edward Nelling, department head and professor of finance in the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University

