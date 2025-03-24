From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A federal fund that’s been helping nonprofits offer low interest small business loans and much more for 31 years is at risk of being swept up in an effort to reduce government bureaucracy.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump could effectively shutter the U.S. Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which allocates millions each year to local nonprofits.

On March 14, Trump ordered the heads of several government agencies to identify ways to reduce bureaucracy. That includes eliminating all nonstatutory components and cutting back staff to a minimum of several programs. Both initiatives would affect the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

Advocates worry it would be a blow to projects like grocery stores in food deserts.

Local entrepreneurs used a $4 million loan from Finanta, a local Community Development Financial Institution, to transform an abandoned warehouse in North Philadelphia into a full-service grocery store.

Juniata Supermarket expanded its operations with a new 40,000-square-foot store that opened in 2021.

But without continued federal support, future projects like a grocery store at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues might never happen.

“The healthy food financing that we use for supermarkets in neighborhoods in Philadelphia, that’s a program that’s been added that’s not necessarily statutory,” said Daniel Betancourt, CEO of Finanta.

Statutory means that the program and funding is protected by statute, which is created by Congress.

The CDFI fund was created by Congress in 1994 as a bipartisan measure that included technical and financial assistance for local CDFIs to offer small business loans, grants, new market tax credits and several other programs.

The Healthy Food Financing Initiative was added as a cross-agency collaboration starting back in 2011. Its funding was reauthorized by Congress in 2023.

So it’s unclear whether healthy food financing would be available in the future because it wasn’t part of the original scope.