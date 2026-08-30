XPoNential Music Festival returns to Camden Sept. 18–20. Here’s who’s performing

For its 33rd iteration, XPNFest will set up shop at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront with multiple acts, including Dawes and Little Feat.

Blondshell performing

File - XPoNential Music Festival in 2024 featured Blondshell, above. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

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The XPoNential Music Festival returns to the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey Sept. 18–20, with multiple national, international and local artists set to perform.

For its 33rd iteration, XPNFest continues its long-running tradition of giving up-and-coming artists a platform while connecting music lovers of all ages with prominent artists from both the present and the past.

Wiggins Park on the waterfront will see many musical styles represented over the weekend. Headliners include the rock bands Dawes on Friday and Portugal. The Man on Saturday, with Little Feat wrapping up the festival Sunday.

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  • Tune-Yards playing at XPoNential Music Festival
    Tune-Yards united their fans and music lovers alike during their set on the Marina Stage at the XPoNential Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Cory Sharber, WHYY)
  • the crowd at XPoNential Music Festival
    In its 32nd year, the XPoNential Music Festival Presented By Subaru invited thousands of music lovers to Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront to witness a wide variety of artists throughout the weekend. (Cory Sharber, WHYY)
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band playing at XPoNential Music Festival
    The Preservation Hall Jazz Band came from New Orleans for an electrifying performance during their set at the XPoNential Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Cory Sharber, WHYY)
  • Grace Bowers playing guitar
    Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge shredded under a bright Sunday sun at the 2024 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Julia Pratt playing guitar and singing
    Julia Pratt and her backing band welcomed 2024 Xponential Festival attendees when she kicked off performances at the River Stage on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Philadelphia skyline served as the picturesque backdrop for the 2024 XPoNential Music Festival at the Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The Philadelphia skyline served as the picturesque backdrop for the 2024 XPoNential Music Festival at the Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Set times will be announced closer to the festival. Below is the full lineup.

Three-day passes for WXPN members are $225 before fees and $300 for the general public. One-day passes go for $85 to $95 for members and $98 to $108 for nonmembers. Kids passes for children aged 2 to 12 are $15 each day, regardless of membership. Tickets are only available through the festival’s website.

The 2026 Xponential festival lineup says Friday, September 18: Dawes, Cyril Neville Plays The Dead, Devon Gilfillian, Budos Band, Te Vista, Daniel Villareal; Saturday, September 19: Portugal. The Man, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, S.G. Goodman, Leif Vollebekk, Couch, Grace Gardner, Mackenzie Johnson, Zoe Lemon, The Flying Vees; Sunday, September 20: Little Feat, Rebirth Brass Band, Madison Cunningham, Ratboys, Langhorne Slim, Sierra Hull, Tyler Ballgame, Fat Mezz
For its 33rd year, the XPoNential Music Festival will take place Sept. 18–20 at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey. Local, national and international recording acts will perform across the festival’s two stages, including Dawes and Portugal. The Man. (Courtesy of XPoNential Music Fest)

During the same weekend, Making Time ∞ (Forever) will welcome thousands of people to Fort Mifflin for an eclectic mix of more than 120 DJs and live acts. Performers include alternative music icon Kim Gordon, Philly-based shoegazers They Are Gutting a Body of Water and electronic acts Bicep and Daphni.

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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