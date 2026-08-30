XPoNential Music Festival returns to Camden Sept. 18–20. Here’s who’s performing
For its 33rd iteration, XPNFest will set up shop at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront with multiple acts, including Dawes and Little Feat.
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The XPoNential Music Festival returns to the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey Sept. 18–20, with multiple national, international and local artists set to perform.
For its 33rd iteration, XPNFest continues its long-running tradition of giving up-and-coming artists a platform while connecting music lovers of all ages with prominent artists from both the present and the past.
Wiggins Park on the waterfront will see many musical styles represented over the weekend. Headliners include the rock bands Dawes on Friday and Portugal. The Man on Saturday, with Little Feat wrapping up the festival Sunday.
Set times will be announced closer to the festival. Below is the full lineup.
Three-day passes for WXPN members are $225 before fees and $300 for the general public. One-day passes go for $85 to $95 for members and $98 to $108 for nonmembers. Kids passes for children aged 2 to 12 are $15 each day, regardless of membership. Tickets are only available through the festival’s website.
During the same weekend, Making Time ∞ (Forever) will welcome thousands of people to Fort Mifflin for an eclectic mix of more than 120 DJs and live acts. Performers include alternative music icon Kim Gordon, Philly-based shoegazers They Are Gutting a Body of Water and electronic acts Bicep and Daphni.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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