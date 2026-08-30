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The XPoNential Music Festival returns to the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey Sept. 18–20, with multiple national, international and local artists set to perform.

For its 33rd iteration, XPNFest continues its long-running tradition of giving up-and-coming artists a platform while connecting music lovers of all ages with prominent artists from both the present and the past.

Wiggins Park on the waterfront will see many musical styles represented over the weekend. Headliners include the rock bands Dawes on Friday and Portugal. The Man on Saturday, with Little Feat wrapping up the festival Sunday.