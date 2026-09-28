Nor’easter scoured Jersey and Delaware beaches, causing erosion and flooding

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State and federal officials are assessing damage to the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines after this weekend’s nor-easter scoured the beaches, causing flooding and erosion.

Along the Atlantic City boardwalk, beachgoers strolled and ate lunch on Monday, taking photos where the storm swept away new sand that had reinforced the beach last year, leaving 8–10 feet cliffs between the boardwalk and the beach.

New Brunswick resident Alfred Tumolo is a regular visitor to Atlantic City who said he watched this winter as workers replenished the beach with sand dredged from 2–3 miles out in the ocean.

“I watched the dozers all winter here,” Tumolo said. “You see them digging the sand out there, pumping the sand back to the beach, and they separate the junk out of it, and it’s clean sand again. And then it happens again, the same erosion, just can’t stop it.”