Philadelphia region braces for nor’easter: N.J. and Del. see high waves, coastal flooding

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A nor’easter is forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to the Philadelphia region this weekend, with high waves, beach erosion and flooding expected along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the latest forecast?

The slow-moving, strong storm system began hitting the region Friday night, with impacts expected through Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, coastal flooding is expected to reach “Major” levels for areas along the New Jersey coast, Delaware coast and central and southern portions of Delaware Bay.

Widespread power outages are expected.

Residents in Ship Bottom, a shore town in Ocean County, New Jersey, were seen evacuating on foot as roadways began flooding early Friday.

In Sussex County, Delaware, streets in Bethany Beach also saw significant flooding Friday.