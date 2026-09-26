Philadelphia region braces for nor’easter: N.J. and Del. see high waves, coastal flooding
Shore towns in Delaware and New Jersey saw flooding start Friday, with some residents forced to evacuate.
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A nor’easter is forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to the Philadelphia region this weekend, with high waves, beach erosion and flooding expected along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts.
Here’s what you need to know.
What’s the latest forecast?
The slow-moving, strong storm system began hitting the region Friday night, with impacts expected through Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, coastal flooding is expected to reach “Major” levels for areas along the New Jersey coast, Delaware coast and central and southern portions of Delaware Bay.
Widespread power outages are expected.
Residents in Ship Bottom, a shore town in Ocean County, New Jersey, were seen evacuating on foot as roadways began flooding early Friday.
In Sussex County, Delaware, streets in Bethany Beach also saw significant flooding Friday.
A high wind warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday for the Delaware and New Jersey coasts, with winds expected from 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service advises people in these areas to seek shelter and drive slowly with both hands on the wheel if driving is necessary.
A wind advisory is in place for areas inland throughout the Philadelphia region. NWS recommends people bring in any unsecured outdoor items and, while winds won’t be as strong as those seen during a high wind warning, to still be cautious when driving.
A coastal flooding warning is in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday for Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey, as well as Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.
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