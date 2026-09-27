‘Not out of the woods’: More flooding possible Monday as rare fall nor’easter continues to hammer the Jersey Shore
Shore towns saw the worst of the storm this weekend. Officials say more flooding may come.
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Coastal communities in New Jersey remain on high alert Sunday as a rare September nor’easter continues to bring rain and wind to areas flooded a day earlier.
High tides caused significant flooding in the Atlantic City area Saturday. Gov. Mikie Sherrill said first responders rescued dozens of people after floodwater between 2 and 3 feet swept through homes and vehicles.
“We’re not out of the woods just yet,” Sherrill said at a news conference Sunday.
Severe dune loss on Atlantic City beaches has also been reported, and with continuing high tides, Sherrill said more flooding could be expected into Monday.
So far, no deaths have been reported in New Jersey. The full extent of damage will likely remain unknown until floodwaters recede and the rain stops.
“I ask that you stay vigilant and continue to watch for updates so you’re prepared if conditions change,” Sherrill said.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, PSE&G was reporting 105 active power outages affecting more than 2,500 customers. PECO reported over 100 power outages affecting nearly 2,200 customers. In Delaware, Delmarva Power reported 33 outages affecting more than 800 customers, and the Delaware Electric Coop reported 660 affected customers.
New Jersey issued a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the storm, and FEMA and DHS activated their emergency responses in preparation.
Nor’easters are cold-core storms fueled by contrasts between warm and cold air, unlike hurricanes, which are warm-core storms fueled by warm ocean water. Nor’easters can happen year-round, but they’re most common in winter — making a September storm relatively unusual.
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