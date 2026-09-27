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Coastal communities in New Jersey remain on high alert Sunday as a rare September nor’easter continues to bring rain and wind to areas flooded a day earlier.

High tides caused significant flooding in the Atlantic City area Saturday. Gov. Mikie Sherrill said first responders rescued dozens of people after floodwater between 2 and 3 feet swept through homes and vehicles.

“We’re not out of the woods just yet,” Sherrill said at a news conference Sunday.

Severe dune loss on Atlantic City beaches has also been reported, and with continuing high tides, Sherrill said more flooding could be expected into Monday.

So far, no deaths have been reported in New Jersey. The full extent of damage will likely remain unknown until floodwaters recede and the rain stops.

“I ask that you stay vigilant and continue to watch for updates so you’re prepared if conditions change,” Sherrill said.