Gusty winds, dangerous waves, flooding expected along New Jersey, Delaware coast

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The region is bracing for a nor’easter this week, which is expected to bring gusty winds and violent waves along the coast in New Jersey and Delaware.

Nor’easters are strong low-pressure storm systems marked by powerful winds that blow in from the northeast.

Coastal cities in New Jersey and Delaware are expected to face the most severe conditions Wednesday through Saturday, said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

“A low-pressure area is going to develop offshore, move northward toward New England, and spread some wind and some high surf and sea conditions for Delaware and New Jersey starting tomorrow and going into the weekend,” he said.

The National Weather Service has issued high surf, rip current and wind advisories along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, as well as coastal flood advisories.

Coastal areas could experience wind gusts as high as 45 mph over the next two days, with the potential to cause power outages and downed trees.