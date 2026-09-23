Gusty winds, dangerous waves, flooding expected along New Jersey, Delaware coast
A powerful nor’easter is expected to push strong winds and high surf along the coast.
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The region is bracing for a nor’easter this week, which is expected to bring gusty winds and violent waves along the coast in New Jersey and Delaware.
Nor’easters are strong low-pressure storm systems marked by powerful winds that blow in from the northeast.
Coastal cities in New Jersey and Delaware are expected to face the most severe conditions Wednesday through Saturday, said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.
“A low-pressure area is going to develop offshore, move northward toward New England, and spread some wind and some high surf and sea conditions for Delaware and New Jersey starting tomorrow and going into the weekend,” he said.
The National Weather Service has issued high surf, rip current and wind advisories along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, as well as coastal flood advisories.
Coastal areas could experience wind gusts as high as 45 mph over the next two days, with the potential to cause power outages and downed trees.
Waves are expected to reach up to 12 feet in surf zones, increasing the risk of dangerous rip currents. Bayside communities could also experience widespread roadway flooding, and beaches could face severe erosion.
Conditions in Philadelphia will be less severe, but gusty wind conditions of up to 30 mph are expected between Thursday and Friday. The Delaware River may also rise, which could bring minor to moderate flooding.
People who live in beach towns in New Jersey and Delaware are urged to avoid driving through floodwaters, avoid swimming in the ocean and protect their properties from flooding. Residents should also secure items that could be whisked away during high winds.
“People along the coastal areas would be the ones that are most impacted and things that blow around in the windstorms, they should bring those inside,” O’Hara said.
People should also be mindful when parking their cars, he said.
“People don’t realize that they can leave their car at a parking lot which gets tidal flooding, and they come back six hours later and the water is surrounding their car,” O’Hara said.
Weather conditions are expected to gradually subside on Sunday.
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