A decade of political support

KBK hopes to secure the 4% tax credits by the end of the year, but there is no timeline or deadline for the noncompetitive award, which must be approved by the board of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. PHFA did not approve the 9% tax credits the company applied for in 2024.

If the company secures the subsidy in December, Key said it would likely be another six to eight months before construction could start on the project, which he said would cost around $20 million to redevelop.

The city would have to review Key’s plans for the site. City Council must also pass a resolution before KBK can take ownership of the building, a prime example of councilmanic prerogative. The unwritten rule gives district council members considerable influence over land use decisions in the communities they represent.

Councilmember Cindy Bass, whose district includes the YWCA, would need to introduce the legislation. During Wednesday’s meeting, she expressed support for the project and KBK, a Bass campaign donor.

“I think that going forward with this project right now is the right thing to do,” Bass said.

KBK has maintained its grip on the property largely due to Bass’s backing, which has continued even as the company has repeatedly struggled to secure financing to redevelop the building. The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority selected the company in 2016, and the initial deadline for completing the project was 2019.

In 2021, the PRA cut ties with KBK after residents pressured the authority to change course and solicit a new round of bids from developers. That never happened because Bass did not support moving away from KBK, making it highly unlikely that a different developer would be able to secure legislative approval for a new project.

At the time, David Thomas, chair of PRA’s board of directors, said issuing a new request for proposals would be “futile for staff and a financial burden on respondents preparing proposals,” according to emails obtained by WHYY News.

PRA did not immediately respond to questions regarding its current relationship with KBK.

In 2023, prominent developer Ken Weinstein petitioned to take control of the century-old property so he could stabilize it and potentially sell it to another developer. Under a state law known as Act 135, a judge can name someone the conservator of a property if it is deemed blighted and abandoned.

Weinstein argued the city had allowed the Y to deteriorate, and that the building had become a dangerous eyesore as a result, requiring immediate intervention to prevent someone from getting hurt. The judge presiding over the case wasn’t convinced and dismissed the developer’s petition in 2024.

A decade earlier, Weinstein submitted a bid to turn the Germantown Y into affordable senior housing, but the proposal was rejected.

On Wednesday, the ongoing saga loomed over a tense meeting where neighbors sounded exasperated as they asked KBK about its plans.

“It’s so hard to have any confidence, any trust that this is going to work out,” said longtime resident Ann Marie Doley.