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Philadelphia experienced one of its hottest summers this year.

The city’s temperature has topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit 40 times so far this year. On average, Philadelphia sees 90-plus-degree days 30 times per year, said Sarah Johnson, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“We were well above normal,” Johnson said.

Temperatures topped 100 degrees for three consecutive days in early July.