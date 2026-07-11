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As the Philadelphia region commemorated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, celebrations were derailed by dangerous temperatures and severe thunderstorms.

The extreme weather led to the cancellation of events like the historic Salute to Independence Parade and delayed fireworks on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

More concerning, the city reported seven heat-related deaths from the first week of July. Nearly 30 heat-related deaths were reported in New Jersey.

Scientists say heat waves like the one experienced in Philadelphia are becoming more common because of climate change, driven by greenhouse gases released by activities like burning fossil fuels.

“For July Fourth in the Philly area, the temperatures that you’re experiencing were four to five times more likely because of climate change. When you factor in the humidity, those conditions were six times more likely because of climate change,” said Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central. “Climate change is making heat in our summers hotter, and it’s making it more likely as well.”

Climate trends 250 years later

The dangerous temperatures over the holiday were drastically different than what was recorded 250 years earlier.

Thomas Jefferson kept detailed records of the weather to help manage his plantation, share meteorological information and dispel beliefs about the climate in what eventually became the United States.

“He was trying to combat negative attitudes from Europe about the supposed inferior climate of the new world. So, this is a point of national pride for Jefferson as we’re building out this new nation,” said Bayard Miller, associate director of digital initiatives and technology at the American Philosophical Society.

On July 4, 1776, Jefferson tracked the weather in his diary throughout the day, documenting a high of 76 degrees. When the Declaration was proclaimed outside Independence Hall on July 8, the weather hovered around 80 degrees, said Miller, who is part of an initiative to digitize historical weather records from documents like Jefferson’s diaries.