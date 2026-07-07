Philadelphia records 4 heat-related deaths in first week of July
Philly had one of the hottest July Fourth weekends on record as it hosted thousands of visitors for World Cup matches and America’s 250th birthday.
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A heat wave in Philadelphia with three consecutive days of over 100-degree temperatures and high humidity proved deadly for some.
Four people have died from heat-related issues since July 1, according to the city Department of Public Health and Medical Examiner’s Office.
One heat-related death earlier this year brings the total heat-related deaths this year to five. City officials did not share specific details on those cases.
Extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States. Human-driven climate change is causing more frequent and intense heat waves, which pose serious risks to young children, seniors, pregnant people and those with chronic health conditions.
Workers exposed to high temperatures indoors and outdoors are also at risk of heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Extreme weather dampens celebrations
City leaders enacted a heat health emergency from July 1 through July 5, which triggered extended hours at cooling centers, a “heatline” at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging for older residents and home visits.
During that time, Philadelphia hosted a World Cup match on July 4 in South Philly and celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. Several events for the semiquincentennial anniversary were canceled due to heat concerns.
Philadelphia Fire Department’s network of emergency medical services helped staff busy locations like the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill and at Lincoln Financial Field, which had been renamed Philadelphia Stadium for World Cup tournament matches.
There was an overall spike in EMS calls during the hottest days last week, said Rachel Cunningham, fire department spokesperson. Also, more people needed medical treatment or transportation to a hospital from the fan festival and stadium.
Fire department EMS units transported four people from the South Philly stadium and one person from the fan festival Saturday to nearby hospitals. Another 18 people were treated on-site, according to department data.
Maintaining heat safety throughout the summer
Although the heat wave has ended, people should still take precautions as temperatures remain high throughout the summer, said James Garrow, deputy health commissioner.
“There are still weeks’ worth of summer events to enjoy in Philadelphia, and it’s important to celebrate safely,” he said in a statement. “Drink plenty of water, find some shade outdoors, and take advantage of air conditioning whenever you can. Also, be sure to check on your elderly neighbors and loved ones to make sure they’re still doing well in the heat.”
Philadelphia’s heat-related deaths this year are not “overly unusual” when compared to previous years, though still “tragic,” Garrow said.
The city has recorded five or more annual heat-related deaths at least four other times in the last decade, including in 2025, according to city data.
Health officials are encouraging people to seek relief from the heat by visiting libraries and other public spaces with air conditioning, splash pads or spray grounds and pools, and to seek medical care if experiencing symptoms of heat illness.
Summer can be a dangerous month for hot car deaths, especially among children. There has been at least one hot car death in Pennsylvania this year involving a 1-year-old child in Northampton County last month.
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