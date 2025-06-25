From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Nicholas Reiger goes to work on hot summer mornings, he’s filled with a sense of dread.

“The second I get on the road to work, I see the place and I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I could just turn around and go home right now,’” he said.

Reiger works for a shipping company outside Philadelphia, where he unloads packages from a trailer onto a conveyor belt that moves them into a warehouse.

The job is physically demanding on any day, especially when he’s dealing with large, heavy packages like memory foam mattresses. But when the temperatures heat up, the job can become unbearable.

“I’m in a glorified oven all day, essentially,” Reiger said, adding that there’s no air conditioning in the warehouse or the trailers that he has to unload. “We have these wall-mounted fans that just kind of blow the hot air from the warehouse into the trailer, it’s usually maybe a couple degrees cooler in the warehouse compared to the trailers, but it’s really not much different.”

Reiger usually works a day shift during the hottest parts of the day. He said the work has taken a toll on his health.

“I mean, I definitely sweat a lot and become very dehydrated throughout the day,” he said. “I’ll just hop out my trailer, I’ll chug a bunch of water real quick and go back in because I’m there to do a job.”

As extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, researchers say there’s a “hidden crisis” of high temperatures affecting people who work indoors, especially in warehouses and restaurants where employees can easily become overheated with little reprieve.

A new report released this month shows that the impact of heat on indoor workers is widespread.

“The ones that were the most kind of tragic is people saying they go to their cars during their rest break to run the A/C,” said Hana Shepherd, report co-author and Rutgers University associate professor of sociology. “Or they go into a freezer that’s available to cool off, kind of creating a new risk and hazard.”