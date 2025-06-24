Philadelphia region faces record-breaking temperatures

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Philadelphia region is facing an extreme heat warning until Wednesday evening as temperatures soar to the upper 90s and could hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon for the first time since 2012.

As humidity rises, it could feel as hot as 100 to 110 degrees over the next few days.

“The heat index, or what it feels like to the body, will be basically in the triple digits over the next few days through Wednesday,” said Michael Gorse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “So when we get to those ranges, that’s definitely dangerous.”

Temperatures are expected to decrease Thursday with the arrival of a thunderstorm, and relief may come Friday.

“We may warm up again a little on the weekend, but it looks like it’s not going to be until the end of the week when we’ll definitely break the stretch of this dangerous heat,” Gorse said.

Scientists say climate change is driving higher temperatures and longer-lasting heat waves.

The temperatures have also triggered a code orange air quality, meaning it could be unhealthy for vulnerable people, such as those with respiratory problems.

Heat is the top weather-related cause of death in the U.S. Excessive temperatures can impact cardiovascular and respiratory health and reduce sleep.

Extreme heat compromises the body’s mechanism to cool itself, affecting the brain and heart and increasing the risk of seizures, stroke, rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath.

“This week, we’re expecting to see people coming in with signs of heat exhaustion, hopefully not heatstroke, but that’s another complication from heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Chidinma Nwakanma, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Pennsylvania. “Dehydration, sports-related illnesses or injuries as people are outside more and doing more physical activity.”