Philly declares Heat Health Emergency starting Monday; Code Red in effect

Philadelphia has declared its second Heat Health Emergency of the season.

The HHE will go into effect at 8:30 a.m. Monday and last through midnight on Wednesday, though the emergency may be extended if the forecast worsens, the city Department of Public Health announced via press release.

The declaration from interim Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin means that the city opens cooling centers and the Philadelphia Water Department pauses utility shutoffs.

What does the forecast say?

“Our attention turns to the return of excessive heat & humidity beginning Sun through Wed,” the National Weather Service Mount Holly branch posted. “The worst days are forecast to be Mon through Wed, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.”

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday for portions of Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening due to “dangerously hot conditions,” with heat index values ranging from 105 to 108 degrees possible, according to the NWS.

The potential for heat-related illnesses will “significantly increase,” the NWS said, due to extreme heat and high humidity.