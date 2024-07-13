Philly declares Heat Health Emergency starting Monday; Code Red in effect
Excessive heat and humidity are in the forecast, with heat index values up to 108 degrees possible. Here’s what you need to know.
What you need to know
- The Philly region is currently under a Code Red “until further notice”; A Heat Health Emergency will be in effect starting Monday
- Here’s how to protect yourself and loved ones, what happens to the body in extreme temperatures and how heat becomes deadly
- Plus: If you’re going out in the heat, here are 8 mistakes to avoid
- Have other questions about the summer heat wave? WHYY News has the answers
Philadelphia has declared its second Heat Health Emergency of the season.
The HHE will go into effect at 8:30 a.m. Monday and last through midnight on Wednesday, though the emergency may be extended if the forecast worsens, the city Department of Public Health announced via press release.
The declaration from interim Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin means that the city opens cooling centers and the Philadelphia Water Department pauses utility shutoffs.
What does the forecast say?
“Our attention turns to the return of excessive heat & humidity beginning Sun through Wed,” the National Weather Service Mount Holly branch posted. “The worst days are forecast to be Mon through Wed, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.”
A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday for portions of Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening due to “dangerously hot conditions,” with heat index values ranging from 105 to 108 degrees possible, according to the NWS.
The potential for heat-related illnesses will “significantly increase,” the NWS said, due to extreme heat and high humidity.
Cooling centers open in Philly, Montco
In response to the Heat Health Emergency, Philly is opening more than 150 cooling centers and sites, including extended hours at Free Library locations, Parks & Recreation Centers, pools, spraygrounds, Older Adult Centers and PHA Senior Sites.
Residents can find a cooling center near them online by calling 311.
Community Cooling Centers will also be run by the following organizations:
In Montgomery County, extreme heat cooling programs are available at more than 70 sites around the county. Residents can find a Montco cooling program near them online via the PA 211 website.
Code Red in effect in Philly; Code Red to come in Montco
A Code Red went into effect in Philadelphia this morning and will remain in place “until further notice,” per the city’s Office of Homeless Services.
Under a Code Red, the city implements 24-hour outreach to transport unhoused people to safe indoor spaces and opens all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.
In Montgomery County, a Code Red will be in effect on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Monday from noon to 8 p.m., per county commissioners.
Montco’s “Weather Health Warning” is issued ahead of an oppressively hot air mass with a heat index of at least 100 degrees. Residents in need of emergency shelter during a Code Red may call Community Connections at 610-278-3522.
How to help
During extreme heat, check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or chest pain, call 911.
If Philadelphia residents see a person who appears unhoused during a Code Red, they are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
People of all ages can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s free HeatLine during Heat Health Emergencies at 215-765-9040, for health and safety tips or to talk to nurses about medical problems tied to the heat.
