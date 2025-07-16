Philly Youth Music Fest celebrates the city’s young talent

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 1,000 kids came to the Dell Music Center in East Fairmount Park on Tuesday for the second annual Philadelphia Youth Music Fest, featuring a lineup of performances by young people from a dozen music organizations across the city.

“One of the joys of Philadelphia is we have so many amazing, community-based organizations doing really, really powerful work,” said Matthew Kerr, founder of the youth music program Beyond the Bars, which spearheaded the festival.

“We always work indirectly with each other, and one of the biggest things we want to do is, ‘Let’s come together,’” he said. “Let’s celebrate everyone.”

Kerr said young people in Philadelphia sometimes get a “bad rap” for delinquent behavior, which he says is a too-broad condemnation for a demographic brimming with creative talent.

“There are young people all over our city organizing food drives, organizing music lessons, organizing the most beautiful, community-based things,” he said. “When you watch the nightly news and you hear about violence in our city, you got to be hearing about the amazing love and community building that our young people are doing.”