Growing up, Sharis Luna-Cruz wasn’t always connected with the cultural traditions of Mexico, her parents’ home country.

The 16-year-old said her Spanish “wasn’t great,” and she identified as American more than anything else, because she was born in Pennsylvania.

But that changed at age 14, when Luna-Cruz started taking classes with Ñuuxakun, a South Philadelphia-based Mexican folkloric dance group for children.

These days, she loves twirling across the stage in traditional costumes with big, beautiful skirts. She welcomes learning about the movements and stories from specific regions of Mexico, including Puebla and Oaxaca, where her father and mother were born.

Luna-Cruz said strengthening her understanding of Mexico and speaking more Spanish in dance classes has improved her relationship with her parents, and shifted her sense of self and identity.

“Now I consider myself a proud Hispanic person, proud Mexican, from Mexican parents, and I’m not ashamed to say that,” she said.

Ñuuxakun is one of many dance groups and organizations throughout Philadelphia that give immigrant communities the space and support to teach important cultural traditions. Multiple students, parents and dance teachers told WHYY News that those spaces have grown all the more important, as President Donald Trump’s federal immigration enforcement crackdown has upended the lives of many immigrant residents in the region.