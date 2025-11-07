Philadelphia’s Tempesta di Mare honors the musical genius of 18th-century orphans

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A long time ago, in a place far, far away, orphaned girls found on the streets of 18th-century Venice were given music lessons. They formed an ensemble that became one of the international sensations of the Baroque era.

Through music education, these once-abandoned children grew up to be the toast of European society.

The story of the girls of the Ospedali, a series of charitable institutions in Renaissance Venice, had been little more than a footnote in music history, specifically a footnote in the biography of Antonio Vivaldi (“Four Seasons”), who for several years gave music lessons there.

This weekend, the Philadelphia early music ensemble Tempesta di Mare will put the memory of the orphans front and center. “Hidden Virtuosas” is a program to perform modern premieres of music composed for, and in some cases composed by, the women of the Ospedali.