Halloween is now in the rearview mirror, but one more haunted house is opening this weekend.

A youth arts program called “Not Safe” For Teens has transformed the former church at the Calvary Center for Culture and Community in West Philadelphia into the immersive art experience “You Are Here,” a hive of switch-backing hallways and small rooms featuring over 100 works of art by 30 young artists set against dramatic lighting, sound design and unsettling live performers.

Enter, if you dare, into the mind of a teenager.

“We wanted to do a haunted house around Halloween,” said Rosie Smith, 17, a founding member of NSFT. “But as we got these submissions, we dug deeper into the idea of the haunted house as the teenage mind.”

A video monologue in the lobby of Calvary gives a face to the teenager, played by Demetrius Pratt, 16, who also performs in person in the first room, the Dream Room, sleepwalking in a bedroom.

“I am made of what I imagine,” reads a red scrawl on the wall over the bed. “Dreams are private myths,” reads text in a video projection.

But cracks in the dream are apparent. Pratt is joined by another performer wearing a feather boa and pig ears constantly preening into her phone camera. Another message on the wall reads, “We asked for dreams: this is all we got.”

“You Are Here” becomes increasingly dystopian further down the makeshift hallway. The Control Room features portraits of fragmentation and distress. A performer wearing clown makeup cowers in the corner shadowboxing at a video projection.

The main part of the former church opens up with the “Hellscape,” a media landscape of dire news stories, advertising and social media.

“There are so many things being shot at his brain,” said co-curator Pepper Jaffe, 16, about the fictional character at the center of “You Are Here.” “All these things are swirling around in his brain, and they’re swirling around in our brains.”