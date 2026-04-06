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Isy Abraham-Raveson, 33, began learning Yiddish by reading books on insults.

“There’s a lot of creativity about how someone should suffer if they’ve done you wrong,” she said, offering some choice words.

“’May you grow like an onion with your head in the ground. May you be like a chandelier and hang by day and burn by night,” she said. “There’s one that’s, like, ‘May you become a mouse, and a cat eats you and you taste so bad that it spits you up.’”

Abraham-Raveson is a co-founder of Philly Yid, a biweekly language group for mostly younger adults, who meet in West Philadelphia’s Clark Park to practice Yiddish. The group is part of a growing trend of younger Philadelphians who are immersing themselves in Yiddish cultural practices, including language, dance, theater and music.

“For my mom, her grandparents spoke Yiddish. I’m the first generation in that family who didn’t get to hear it in the house,” Abraham-Raveson said. “We’re feeling like, ‘Wait, it’s actually gone now. We got to pick it back up.'”