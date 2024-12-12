West Philly’s Shakespeare in Clark Park goes indoors for a holiday premiere

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In “The Complete Works of Christmas (Abridged),” actress Amanda Schoonover is spending the holiday with a pre-mixed bottle of eggnog, a sparkly holiday dress, and a TV remote for skating through more than 30 Christmas movies.

“She’s got all of the things she needs to have a merry Christmas,” Schoonover said of her character, who is not named. “She’s gonna watch these movies in the hopes that they bring up the memories and the emotions that she had when she was a kid.”

The list of movies includes staples like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” more obscure films like the cartoon “The Small One,” a 1978 Disney short about a donkey in Nazareth; and controversial titles like the Bruce Willis action film “Die Hard.”

“Not up for discussion,” Schoonover’s character informs the audience. “Definitely a Christmas movie.”

That list becomes self-referential when she sings a parody song involving the 2023 Eddie Murphy film “Candy Cane Lane,” in which Schoonover, herself, appeared in a minor role.

“The Complete Works of Christmas (Abridged)” is Shakespeare in Clark Park’s first effort to make a winter season play away from its summer home of 19 years in the “dog bowl” amphitheater of Clark Park. The play is running inside the Louis Bluver black box of the Drake Theater in Center City.

It has nothing to do with Shakespeare, other than a reference in its title: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” is a 1987 comic mashup of 37 Shakespeare plays that was a hit on London’s West End and has been in production almost constantly since.

“Instead of using Shakespeare, we’re using Christmas movies,” said writer and director Brenna Geffers. “It’s a way that people can either really nerd out about Christmas movies or just enjoy the madcap and melancholy-ness of them.”