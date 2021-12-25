Last year, his Wanamaker’s design portfolio popped up at auction at Freeman’s in Philadelphia, with about three dozen conceptual sketches and pastels he made for the Grand Court, such as The Ballet of Fragrance, The Magic of Glass, and Santa’s Candy Castle.

William Valerio, the director and CEO of the Woodmere Museum in Chestnut Hill, snapped them all up. About a dozen are now framed and hanging at the museum.

“What’s so wonderful about these drawings is that they’re documents of creative installations that involve music, that involve dance, that involve visual display,” said Valerio, who had not known about the sketches before. “This is a part of Philadelphia’s history. Wanamaker’s was a pioneer in so many aspects of modern retail. One of them was the celebration of the holidays.”

The store always put on the nines for holidays year-round, and even played a part in the invention of Mother’s Day. The Wanamaker’s Department Store, what is now Macy’s at 13th and Market streets in Center City, was designed as part of the American Renaissance architectural movement, bringing the ambition and grandeur of Roman classicism to modern urban cities.

With an interior space as enormous as its central Grand Court, the store needed an artistic vision to match. It found that in John Winters.

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Winters studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, and later became an administrator with the Works Progress Administration (WPA). He eventually moved to Philadelphia and got a job in the Display Department at Wanamaker’s, designing retail set pieces and window decorations for decades.

For his Grand Court designs, Winters created thematic displays using elements of fashion, performance, and architecture that allude to Greek mythology, Japanese gardens, and European court galas. His drawings show a three-dimensional sensibility, filling the space deeply with rows of set pieces and performers, as well as drawing the eye upward with ostentatious vertical pieces, like a full-sized hot-air balloon draped in swooping canopies.

The drawings include notes explaining kinetic engineering (“moving color overhead”) and design nuances (“glass is flexible”).