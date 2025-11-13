From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The creator of a permanent, immersive art experience inside a 19th-century bank building in Philadelphia’s Old City has announced an opening date: “The Ministry of Awe” will open March 14.

The Manufacturer’s National Bank building on Third Street is still in a raw state of renovation. It was designed in 1870 by architect Frank Furness when he was a young partner in the firm Frasier, Furness and Hewitt.