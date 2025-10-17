From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For Moki Cherry, raising children did not get in the way of making art. The two became the same.

In 1962, Monica “Moki” Karlsson enrolled at the Beckman College of Design in Stockholm, Sweden, to study fashion design. There she met a Sierra Leonean musician and engineer with whom she had a daughter, Neneh, who would grow up to be a pop and hip-hop star of the 1990s, launched by her song “Buffalo Stance.”

Shortly after Neneh’s birth, her mother became the life partner of the American jazz trumpeter Don Cherry, with whom she had a son, Eagle-Eye, who, like his sister, would become a musician, known for the song “Save Tonight.”