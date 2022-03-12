Don’t believe your eyes: New Museum of Illusions opens in Philadelphia

The Museum of Illusions opens today in Philadelphia, near Independence Mall. The relatively small space — about 5,000 square feet — features optical and spatial illusions designed to disrupt your eyes from your brain.

It features classic perception tricks, like the Ames Room, conceived by the American psychologist and ophthalmologist Adelbert Ames, in which a person on one side of the room appears much larger than their partner on the other side. It also features the Beuchet Chair, created by French psychologist Jean Beuchet, in which a standing person appears to tower over a seated person.

Both illusions demonstrate the difference of depth perception between binocular vision (seeing through two eyes) and monocular vision (seeing through a single camera lens). The trick only works if you take a picture.

The Museum of Illusions tells you exactly where to stand to make the illusion work, and exactly where another person can take a picture. The museum is designed around taking and sharing pictures on social media.

“You’re going to have a great time. You’re going to laugh,” said marketing manager Stacy Stec, who describes the museum as “edutainment.” “You’re also going to learn a thing or two about optical illusions, vision perception, and the human brain.”