96th Academy Awards Roundup, A Progressive Response to the State of The Union

President Biden will give his State of the Union Address Thursday, and Philadelphia Council Member At-Large Nicolas O’Rourke, a pastor and community organizer, is set to deliver the progressive response on a national stage. The Working Families Party standout says he’ll address economic inequality, the President’s response to war in Gaza, and more, and joins us ahead of his speech.

With the 96th Oscars just around the corner, we’re talking about the films at the top of critics’ lists and the ones that got a cold shoulder from the Academy this year. Blockbusters like “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”, standout performances in “Poor Things”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “American Fiction”, and “Rustin” – starring Philly’s own Coleman Domingo…how many movies did you see? Who should take home Hollywood’s most coveted trophy? Our guests are Philadelphia Gay News and Salon.com film critic Gary Kramer and Philadelphia Inquirer arts and entertainment editor Bedatri Choudhury.