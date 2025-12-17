Fans wrap around the block for the last days of Philly’s Wanamaker Light Show

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

These may be the final days of the Wanamaker Building’s Christmas pageantry.

The Light Show, narrated by Julie Andrews in the Grand Court, and the Dickens Village tableau of the story of “A Christmas Carol” have now returned to the building, which is mostly vacant since Macy’s left last spring.

The holiday festivities have been an annual tradition for generations of Philadelphians. Joseph Gallo has been coming every year for 39 years, first as a 2-year-old with his parents and now with his own children as a three-generation group.

“We were freaking out when we heard that Macy’s stopped,” Gallo said. “We were Googling it constantly till we saw that it was opening back up.”