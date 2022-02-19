Zaller then named key elements of the exhibition, many of which may only be familiar to fans of Potter.

“We have a Defense Against the Dark Arts with a Boggart cabinet, so you can touch that screen and do a Riddikulus charm,” he said. “The Gryffindor sword, we have the Triwizard tournament cup. You touch a boot and you Portkey. You go through a Floo network, you see Dolores Umbridge’s office. You throw a quaffle into a Quidditch. You’re in Hagrid’s Hut. There’s a lot.”

The highly technological exhibition personalizes the experience to each visitor. Upon entry visitors are given a bracelet embedded with a chip, which they register with their name and email at a kiosk. In many places throughout the exhibition visitors can tap their bracelet to a small golden plaque (representing the Snitch, a semi-sentient, Potter-esque flying ball) to engage in various digital activities, such as mixing a potion, defeating a fear, or engaging a Patronus, a kind of mystical animal guardian.

“Everything you do, all the interactives that happen in the space, will be collected as your memories, which will email you afterwards,” said Zaller. “It’s personal when you’re here and then hopefully you can take something away with you.”

The Franklin Institute is a science museum, but even its CEO, Larry Dubinski, admits the Wizarding World has very little real science in it. Instead, this exhibition is meant to be an economic driver for the suffering tourism industry, by encouraging the legion of Harry Potter fans to get back out in the world as the pandemic begins to lift.