Paint it, black: A dark dinner party tableau at the historic Hill-Physick House

Visitors to the historic Hill-Physick House museum in Philadelphia’s Society Hill can glide through the parlor of one of the oldest Federalist-style houses in the city, climb the curving staircase built in 1786, and pass the room where Dr. Philip Physick innovated surgical instruments that changed 19th-century medicine.

Then, turn a corner into a morbid fantasia: A black dinner party that might have appeared to Wednesday Addams during a fever dream.

“Dark Forest,” by Philadelphia artist Heather Ujiie, is an imaginative tableau where everything is black — the lace tablecloth, the chair covers, the dishware, the cutlery, the feathered centerpiece, and even the food. Ujiie painted a tower of pastries black, along with a bowl of fruit.

“This magnificent centerpiece draws you in, but that’s also a little bit grotesque,” she said, pointing to her table setting. “You see, there, glass eyeballs from the 19th century. Body parts are illustrated on the plates.”

Ujiie printed anatomical diagrams on the black plateware, as well as the curtains where a human head explodes with flowers. Under bell jars are models of internal organs.

Surrounding the table is a forest of surreal foliage as the walls seem to be crawling up the patterned wallpaper.

“Like a Mad Hatter tea party, but with a twist,” she said.