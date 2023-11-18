Weave Your TV: Stephen Burks’ pandemic design thinking at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The first thing visitors encounter when entering the “Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place” exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a television. Like many homes, the TV takes pride of place.

A large flat-screen television is suspended inside an upright woven stand, like an entertainment system fabricated as a basket painted orange.

Like any good designer, Burks approached the TV like a problem to be solved.

“Malika and I didn’t realize that we had a TV,” he said referring to his partner Malika Leiper. “We’d moved into this Brooklyn apartment and, like many people in the city, when you move into a new apartment you inherit things that the previous tenants left behind.”

Burks and Leiper discovered a flat-screen television stashed in a closet. They were unwilling to devote wall space to it.

“We collect photography and couldn’t imagine placing a black mirror on the wall next to things that we consider beautiful,” he said.

So the TV went under the bed. When they felt like watching, they would slide out the TV and watch it from above, looking down to the floor. Then the pandemic shutdown happened in 2020, forcing them to spend more time at home and, as a matter of course, found themselves watching more TV.

“That sort of one-way transmission of commerce really bothered us,” said Burks. “How could we allow the television to be more of a two-way project, allow families to have a dialogue with what’s being transmitted?”

The solution is “Woven TV,” a basketry stand into which a person can interweave their own personal objects – such as prayer beads, as Burks did, and an Art Museum tote bag – giving the viewer agency to manipulate the TV in their own fashion. In a sense, talk back to the box.

“Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place” features works from the past 10 years that came out of Burks’ highly collaborative design practice. He often collaborates with craft artisans around the world, particularly weavers in the Philippines and Senegal who inspired Dala, a line of woven outdoor furniture from the Dedon company.

The Dala line is based on rounded, powder-coated aluminum grids of pre-determined shapes, into which artisans weave colored fibers to create unique pieces.