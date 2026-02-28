From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is changing its admissions policy this spring and summer.

Customers can pay what they wish for tickets on Friday nights from April 10 to Sept. 4, Labor Day.

That window of time corresponds to the opening season of the museum’s major exhibition, “Nation of Artists,” pegged to America’s 250th anniversary. “Nation of Artists” is being touted as the largest-ever display of American art, including over 1,000 works spread across both the museum and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

The pay-what-you-wish policy is underwritten by the William Penn Foundation and the museum board chair Ellen Caplan and her husband Ron Caplan.

While the ticketing policy is currently scheduled to end on Labor Day 2026, the “Nation of Artists” exhibition continues until Labor Day 2027.

Director and CEO Daniell Weiss said the choice to pay what you wish will reduce some financial obstacles of entry to the museum.

“This summer will be a very big summer for Philadelphia. It is the semiquincentennial for the country, the 250th anniversary for the country. It’s also the sesquicentennial for the Museum, the 150th anniversary for us,” Weiss said. “It’s going to be a time when we want people to feel welcome to the museum, to come and to engage.”