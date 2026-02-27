Philadelphia Flower Show 2026 gets rooted down this weekend

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society was thinking about America’s 250th birthday when it devised the theme of the annual Philadelphia Flower Show, “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” opening this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Many of the show’s designers gave a personal interpretation, rather than a national idea of American roots.

“I think a good theme functions both at that high-abstract level as well as personally relevant,” said Seth Pearsoll, the show’s creative director. “Some folks are doing a slight nod at the 250, and others were looking at: ‘This is who I am. This is where I come from.’”

One of the featured designers is Robertson’s Flowers, a landmark Chestnut Hill florist that has been a family business for a century. It first opened in 1927 and has been in the same location on Germantown Avenue since 1951.

“It’s one of my favorite things when someone comes in and says, ‘You did my mother’s wedding and my grandmother’s wedding!’ said owner Taylor Ferry, the great, great grandson of founder George Robertson. “We are rooted in our community.”