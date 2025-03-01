From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In designer Bill Schaffer’s garden of the future, gravity is not as reliable as it is today.

In the botanical environment he designed for the Philadelphia Flower Show, trees float above black and neon skyscrapers while poisonous gloriosa climbing lilies choke steel and glass structures.

“Think ‘Blade Runner’ — the first movie — and ‘Avatar,’” he said. “It’s how nature meets mankind, how one is going to overtake the other, back and forth.”

“Gardens of the Future” is the theme of this year’s show, produced by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. Schaffer took the theme into a fantasy realm propelled by his own taste for dystopian fiction.

“I mean, I basically married my wife because she knew all the words to ‘Star Wars,’” he said. “Like, literally every word.”