Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show

Black Girls Florist is the first all Black women team to install an exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Their exhibit, “United Through Our Pour,” displays flowers cascading down barrels and connecting with one another to signify unity, togetherness, and beauty.

“Our installation is truly a reflection of what our organization stands for,” said group founder Valerie Crisostomo.

Black Girls Florist started in the fall of 2020 after there was a lot of civic and racial unrest around the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Crisostomo decided to bring Black women together to share resources, experiences, and eventually ideas.

It started with a list of Black florists, and it grew to encompass much more, Crisostomo said. The women who became connected through this list wanted more support, and the Black Girls Florist organization was born.

There were twelve different women who participated in this colorful design — four of them are from the Greater Philadelphia area, the other eight are from all around the nation. Together, they received the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s Gardening for the Greater Good Award, as well a silver medal for their overall design.

“We had 600 square feet of space to work with,” Crisostomo said. “On the far left side, we erected three barrel structures, and they are all at different heights. They are representative of the length of time that the florists have been in the industry.”