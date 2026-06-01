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After building a strong following throughout South Jersey through her mobile bookstore, Charity Herndon is preparing to open the first permanent home for Austen’s Shelf in Bordentown on Saturday, June 6, during the statewide New Jersey Book Crawl.

The opening weekend will include a regency-themed celebration inspired by Jane Austen’s era.

For Herndon, a Black New Jersey author and lifelong book lover, the opening marks the next chapter of a journey that began during a health scare last year.

Doctors found two tumors in her breast when she was 29 years old, which led to mammograms, biopsies and surgery. While waiting for answers and test results, Herndon said she began thinking differently about her future.

“I remember just kind of waiting, and just looking in the mirror,” Herndon said. “I was like, ‘Well, if this turns out to be cancer, and I’m going into treatment and things, what’s one thing that I haven’t done that I wanted to save for retirement?’ And so, it was to open a bookstore.”

Within weeks, Herndon and her husband bought a trailer and began transforming it into Austen’s Shelf, a Jane Austen-inspired mobile bookstore that quickly became a familiar sight at coffee shops, festivals and community events throughout South Jersey.

“We didn’t even have the car to pull it,” she said. “We rented a truck, and we pulled the trailer two hours from Pennsylvania.”

Herndon, who lives in Woolwich Township and graduated from Rowan University in Glassboro, has been building stories for years.

While studying at Rowan, Herndon began writing her first novel, “Other Side of the Tracks,” a young adult retelling of “Romeo and Juliet.” She started the book during her senior year after a creative writing assignment encouraged students to write a story for young adult readers.

Herndon said she spent years trying to get the book published and received about 250 rejections from agents before finally securing representation. The novel was eventually published by Simon & Schuster in 2022.

“Books have always been a source of comfort for me,” she said. “When I was going through something that was very traumatizing, I wanted to be able to not only find comfort in myself, but I wanted to offer that same comfort to other people.”

A bookstore built around connection

Herndon’s mobile bookstore quickly developed a loyal following throughout the area. She said about 1,000 people attended the trailer’s grand opening weekend this past September at the Cherry Hill Mall, despite heavy rain.

Now, Austen’s Shelf is becoming permanent, with a new 468-square-foot storefront at 230 Farnsworth Ave. in Bordentown.

Herndon said the town felt like a natural fit because of its artistic identity, history and the enthusiastic response she received from the community when the trailer first visited earlier this year.

“The whole town came, and they were so excited,” she said. “They were like, ‘We want a bookstore like this here, permanently.’”

The new storefront location will allow Austen’s Shelf to expand beyond the limitations of its 98-square-foot trailer. Herndon plans to host book clubs, author events and gatherings designed to encourage people to stay and connect.

While the bookstore is expanding into a permanent location, Herndon said the original mobile trailer will continue appearing at festivals, community events and pop-ups throughout the region.

To help fund the brick-and-mortar store, Herndon launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised thousands of dollars from supporters who had followed Austen’s Shelf from its earliest trailer days.

“It’s so awesome to see a lot of people I’ve met through Austen’s Shelf, to see their names next to the donations,” she said. “It just shows that they believe in the dream as much as we do.”

The crowdfunding money helped pay for inventory, rent and renovations inside the new storefront.

“I wanted a space where people could linger,” she said. “If someone wants to meet their friend for coffee, they could sit down in the bookstore and hang out.”

That atmosphere already exists through the bookstore’s audiobook walking club, where readers gather each month at local coffee shops before walking through nearby parks while listening to audiobooks together.

“We start off with a coffee and chat,” Herndon said. “Everybody just kind of hangs out. They meet new friends, they exchange numbers and then we do it all again the next month.”