With drought conditions lingering in the region, a long-awaited rainy day provided the right weather to curl up with a good book. For those looking to do just that, a visit to a new romance bookstore in Collingswood, New Jersey could provide a heart-warming next read.

Katie Cunningam opened Kiss & Tale: A Romance Bookshop in October to appeal to local readers. After stepping away from the café she and her husband opened nine years ago and with her kids going back to school, Cunningham wanted to pursue something different. She looked to her husband and outside influences for ideas.

“While we’re trying to figure out my next step in life, I’m just reading a book a day and I’m just, like, visiting bookstores and talking to bookstore owners like, ‘Oh, you guys are living the dream,’” Cunningham recalled. “At the same time, all these romance bookstores [are] popping up all over the country.”

Cunningham, who has been reading romance books since she was in her early teens, proposed the romance bookstore idea to her husband, and he was instantly supportive.

“It was just quick like, ‘Okay, let’s find the spot. It has to be in Collingswood and if we find the spot it’s meant to be,’ and then it just kind of went from there,” Cunningham said.

They eventually found a quaint storefront on Haddon Avenue, Collingwood’s bustling main street. After plenty of measuring and creative maneuvering the space was transformed to embody the romance vibe. The walls are painted an apt shade of bubblegum pink and a lip-shaped loveseat and other pink plush chairs provide places for customers to browse through the shop’s selection.

Cunningham will often tailor recommendations to customers and has a detailed approach to finding books for first-time romance readers — even asking customers if they are in the mood for a lighthearted or emotional read.