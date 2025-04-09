New Jersey’s REAL ID deadline: What residents need to know

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

If you have plans to board a commercial flight, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver’s license to use as identification is fast approaching.

Starting May 7, only a REAL ID driver’s license will be accepted in New Jersey and across the country, unless you have another federally approved ID, such as a passport.

William Connolly, press secretary for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said Garden State drivers who want a REAL ID can still get one.

“What we have done at the Motor Vehicle Commission is repeatedly add appointments and reallocate resources to better meet the really, really high demand for REAL ID right now,” he said.