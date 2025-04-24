From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A few weeks ago, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission expanded their REAL ID program, adding thousands of new appointments every day because of skyrocketing demand for the federally approved driver’s license needed to board commercial flights.

With full REAL ID enforcement set to begin May 7, the MVC is launching a new initiative April 24 to give Garden State residents even more opportunities to get a REAL ID.

Press secretary William Connolly said additional appointments will be available in the REAL ID emergency issuance program.

“These appointments are only available for those that meet specific requirements about a life-or-death emergency or travel plans within 14 days, and for those individuals that do not have an acceptable form of identification to clear [Transportation Security Administration] checkpoints,” he said.

What are the life-or-death requirements?

According to the MVC, a REAL ID emergency appointment is available to those who need to travel by plane domestically in the next 14 days because of a life-threatening illness or injury, or if an immediate family member has either died, is dying or has a life-threatening illness or injury.

Who qualifies as an immediate family member?

The following individuals are considered to be immediate family members, according to the MVC:

A parent

A legal guardian

A spouse

A sibling

A grandparent

Aunts, uncles, cousins or any other relative is not considered to be an immediate family member.

Proof of the emergency

For the emergency appointment, the MVC will require documentation, which could include:

A death certificate

A statement from a mortuary

A letter from a hospital, on hospital letterhead, signed by a doctor explaining the life-threatening medical condition

If the document submitted is not in English, the MVC requires that it be translated by a professional translator.

Proof of ‘travel plans’

Residents will also have to:

Confirm they don’t have a passport (up to one year expired from the travel date) or other TSA-approved forms of ID

Submit a copy of an airline ticket

Provide an invoice with travel dates and proof of payment

In addition to that, residents will need two proofs of residential address, a verifiable Social Security number and identity documents that add up to six points of ID, Connolly said. A complete list of identification requirements and options can be found online.