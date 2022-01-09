The state of New Jersey is warning residents to get their Real ID, which will be needed to board a domestic flight starting in 2023, when they renew their driver’s license or face an extended wait for an appointment.

William Connolly of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said the Real ID deadline has been postponed until May 2023, so there isn’t a rush. Current driver’s licenses can be used to get through TSA checkpoints at airports until then.

However, Connolly said it’s important to make a decision on whether or not you need the Real ID when you renew your driver’s license, as only a limited number of appointments are available to change a standard license into a Real ID license.

“If you are up for your license renewal within three months, you can make an appointment,” said Connolly.